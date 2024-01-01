Santa Clarita Residents Awakened by Fatal Shooting, One Individual Killed

SANTA CLARITA — In Santa Clarita, a guy was discovered inside a car on Sunday morning with grave injuries.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened in the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive on Sunday at about 4:30 a.m.

A news release stated that “when deputies arrived at the scene, they were informed that a car was in the middle of the roadway.” “When the deputies arrived, they found the victim in the driver’s seat, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound and unconscious.”

After being taken to the hospital, the victim was declared dead. There was no information about a suspect or a motive.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau’s number to report any information on the shooting is 323-890-5500. If a tipper would want to be anonymous, they can reach Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.