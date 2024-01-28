California Child Killer’s Potential Release Stirs Governor’s Intervention

California state officials have given the green light to the parole of Patrick Goodman, a convicted child killer who brutally assaulted his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Elijah Sanderson, in 2000.

The decision has sparked outrage, with critics, including law enforcement officials, expressing concern over the potential release of a man responsible for one of the most heinous crimes.

Goodman, now 49, inflicted numerous traumatic injuries, broken bones, and “pulverized” organs on the young victim, with reports suggesting that some injuries were caused by swinging the child by his wrist into a wall repeatedly.

The medical examiner’s findings painted a gruesome picture of the extent of the abuse.

Despite a parole hearing where District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office vehemently opposed Goodman’s release, parole board commissioners Michele Minor and Dane Blake decided to grant him parole.

Minor stated, “We find that Mr. Goodman does not currently pose an unreasonable risk to public safety and is therefore suitable for parole.”

The decision to release Goodman has raised concerns among the public, law enforcement, and legal experts alike. Former San Francisco Police officer Britt Elmore described the crime as “the most heinous” and emphasized the vulnerability of the child involved.

Elmore urged Governor Gavin Newsom to intervene, not only to overturn the parole decision but also to scrutinize the qualifications of the parole board officials involved.

Jonathan Hatami, a prominent district attorney candidate in Los Angeles County, condemned the decision as “horrific” and stressed the danger posed by individuals who victimize defenseless children.

Hatami, known for handling high-profile child abuse cases, stated the vulnerability of children in society and stressed the imperative of protecting them from such abhorrent acts.

Hatami Urges Parole Board Review Amid Child Killer Outcry

Hatami expressed broader concerns, urging Governor Newsom to conduct a review of the qualifications of parole board officials. The severity of the crime was made clear, describing the need for strict application of the law in similar cases.

The case has echoes of Hatami’s past experiences, particularly his involvement in the Gabriel Fernandez case, where an 8-year-old was tortured and killed by his mother and her boyfriend.

Hatami, a Democrat running for the position of Los Angeles District Attorney, emphasized the serious danger that child murderers pose to the community.

In 2002, at the time of Goodman’s sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Bob Gordon expressed satisfaction, stating, “Justice was done in that the killer of this little child will spend the rest of his life in prison.” However, Goodman received a sentence of 25 years to life with the possibility of parole.

Now, Governor Newsom holds the fate of Patrick Goodman in his hands. A spokesperson for Newsom assured that the case would be “reviewed carefully.”

Meanwhile, the governor’s office encouraged crime victims and survivors to sign up for the state’s victims services program.

As the public awaits the governor’s decision, the outcry against the potential release of this convicted child killer continues to grow.