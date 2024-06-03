Exploring Some Best Cities in Connecticut Close to NYC

Connecticut, also known as the “Constitution State” or the “Nutmeg State,” is a nice area in New England. It is known for being beautiful, having a rich history, and being close to the busy city of New York. Connecticut is a state in the northern part of the United States. It offers a peaceful escape from city life while still being conveniently close.

This article will focus on the best towns in Connecticut that are close to New York City. These towns are perfect for people who want to live in a peaceful suburban area close to New York City, whether they are commuting to work or just looking for a calm lifestyle.

Cities in Connecticut Close to NYC

Greenwich

Greenwich is a famous town in Connecticut, located just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. It is well-known for its beautiful homes by the water, charming downtown area, and excellent public schools. It’s not surprising that it’s the preferred choice for people on Wall Street and celebrities. The town is popular because of its shopping and restaurants. It is a great choice for people who want to live in a quiet suburb that is also close to the city.

Stamford

Stamford is a lively and diverse city located just 33 miles away from New York City. It is often referred to as the “City That Works.” The city has a strong presence of businesses, a great arts scene, and many recreational activities to enjoy. Stamford has a combination of city conveniences and suburban lifestyle. There are different types of housing available and the public schools are highly regarded.

Westport

Westport is a beautiful coastal town located just 52 miles from New York City. It combines the beauty of nature with a vibrant cultural scene. We­stport is home to 28,115 people and has the most ocean and river waterfronts in Connecticut.

If you are searching for things to do, Westport has plenty of options to offer. You can spend a day at Sherwood Island State Park. The area has beautiful beaches, hiking trails, and places to have a picnic. Compo Beach in town is a popular place to visit. It is well-known for its sandy beaches and stunning views of Long Island Sound.

Also Read: Are Portable Washing Machines Really Illegal in Apartments?

Fairfield

Next, we have Fairfield, which is one of the cities in Connecticut that is close to New York City. Fairfield, Connecticut has a population of 62,105 and offers many different things to do and see. This town by the coast has five beaches that belong to the town, two universities, many parks and ball fields, and also two public golf courses.

Fairfield is a town that is only 50 miles away from New York City. You can easily get there by using I-95 and the Merritt Parkway. The area is well-connected with three train stations on the Metro North line, which makes commuting to New York’s Grand Central Terminal a convenient option.

Ridgefield

Ridgefield is a small town with a population of 7,228 people. It is located 61 miles away from New York City. The amount of time it takes to travel is approximately 80 minutes. The history of this place dates back to 1708 when 30 families from coastal settlements purchased land from the Ramapoo Indians. One of the reasons it is famous is because it has excellent restaurants. Ridgefield has attracted food lovers for decades with its combination of old country inns and new-age bistros.

Wilton

Wilton, Connecticut is a friendly town located in Fairfield County. It has a population of 18,397. It is well-known for having highly ranked schools and a combination of interesting history and beautiful natural scenery. Wilton is a great and secure option for both families and businesses.

Traveling to New York City is easy and convenient. It takes 1 hour and 26 minutes to travel by train and covers a distance of 49 miles. Wilton is conveniently located near the Merritt Parkway and RT 95, as well as two train stations with free parking. This makes it a great option for people who work in the area’s main employment centers.