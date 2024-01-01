This City Has Been Labeled the Worst City to Live in Connecticut

Connecticut has many things to see and do, such as beautiful scenery, a rich history, and excellent educational options. Still, not every part of Connecticut is equally appealing to people who live there.

Some towns have high crime rates, low incomes, schools that don’t do well, and few job opportunities. One city stands out as the worst place to live in Connecticut when you look at things like safety, cost, education, and services. That city is Hartford.

Hartford: The Capital with a Dark Side

With 122,245 people, Hartford is the fourth most popular city in Connecticut. It is also the state capital and the county seat. Unfortunately, being the political center of the state doesn’t mean that the people who live there have a better quality of life. Several websites, such as 24/7 Wall St., House Grail, and Upgraded Home, all say that Hartford is the worst place in Connecticut to live in.

One of the main causes of Hartford’s negative image is its alarmingly high crime rates. Based on FBI data from 2019, Hartford has 858 violent crimes per 100,000 population, making it the most hazardous city in Connecticut and among the most dangerous in the country.

With 17 homicides per 100,000 residents, it was notably the state with the most homicidal rate. Similar to other high rates, property crime had 2,801 occurrences for every 100,000 people.

The city of Hartford’s high rates of poverty and low income levels are two further factors contributing to its unpopular position. Hartford’s median household income for 2019 was a pitiful $36,278—less than half the state median of $78,833. At 30.5%, Hartford’s poverty rate was more than twice as high as the state average of 10.4%. In addition, Hartford’s unemployment rate in 2019 was 8.4%, higher than the 6.9% state average.

Hartford’s dismal ranking is largely due to two factors: its inadequate educational system and its scarcity of amenities. In 2019, Hartford’s public schools reported a graduation rate of only 71.5%, which was lower than the 88.5% state average. Hartford had a higher student-to-teacher ratio (14.6) than the state (12.4).

Hartford also falls short of other Connecticut cities in terms of entertainment, recreation, and cultural offerings. It provides, for instance, far fewer museums per 100,000 population (0.9) than the 2.4 average for the state.

In summary

In conclusion, Hartford is the least desirable city in Connecticut to live in for a variety of strong reasons. It struggles with the state’s highest rates of crime, lowest wages, greatest concentration of poverty, lowest graduation rates, and fewest amenities. As a result, for many of its citizens, Hartford life is defined by risk, stress, and boredom. The city is significant politically and historically, yet it does not offer a good standard of living.