Police Confirm Arrest of Mother Accused of Killing Two Children in the United Kingdom

A Colorado woman, Kimberlee Singler, accused of killing her two young children and attempting to harm a third, has been arrested in the United Kingdom, Colorado Springs officials reported. Singler, 35, was wanted on charges including murder, attempted murder, and child abuse.

The incident unfolded when police responded to a reported burglary on December 19, discovering Singler’s 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter dead at the scene. Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were also found injured. As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that the initial burglary report was unfounded.

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday, but Singler disappeared during the investigation. Although not under surveillance, she was last seen in Colorado Springs on December 23.

The details of her arrest in the United Kingdom remain undisclosed, but authorities confirm collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies. Singler’s surviving daughter, initially hospitalized, has been released and is recovering in Colorado Springs.

The tragic deaths occurred amid an ongoing legal dispute between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting and other matters.

