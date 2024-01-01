Police Report: California Woman Charged with Murder for Allegedly Intentionally Striking Victim with Car

Police in California are charging a woman with murder after they say she ran over a lady with a car, and the woman passed away weeks later.

At around 2:30 p.m. on December 8, according to FOX 2 in the San Francisco Bay Area, members of the San Pablo Police Department responded to complaints of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

Upon reaching their destination, the police discovered that 39-year-old Richmond, California resident Dene Blakely’s car had struck a 60-year-old woman.

Authorities assert that after the woman confronted Blakely and accused her of taking a box from her house, Blakely intentionally crashed into the victim.

The sixty-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash to receive treatment for serious injuries. Following surgery, the patient’s health worsened, but on December 23, authorities reported that the victim passed away.

Blakely was charged on December 12 by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Blakely was accused of murder by the district attorney’s office after the victim passed away.

She is being jailed at Richmond’s West County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

The inquiry into the situation is still ongoing.