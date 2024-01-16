Los Angeles Rock Tours Explores New Depths with Backstage Pass

Cory Danziger, a native of Los Angeles, has spent the majority of his life pursuing various artistic endeavors, including music, acting, and entrepreneurship.

Danziger has recently launched Los Angeles Rock Tours, where he combines his passions into one exciting venture. The tour, which has been running since May, aims to share rock history in an informative and educational manner, while also providing a “super fun” experience, as stated by Danziger. According to him, Los Angeles has had a significant impact on the music scene over the past six decades.

It is surprising that no sightseeing tour has documented it. This event provided a chance to solidify this historical moment into a truly remarkable experience.

This tour offers a unique departure from traditional sightseeing excursions. Up to eight guests can ride in a Mercedes Sprinter. Within a span of two hours, Brandon Keropian, the guide, reveals a staggering 90 locations.

“You will witness the locations where the musicians gathered and composed,” he stated. Discover the places where they recorded, played, fell in love, lived, and died. Everything is thoroughly covered within the span of two hours.

In order to establish the company, he enlisted the help of his cousin, Keropian, who is known for his expertise in rock history and as a tour guide, as well as his close friend Jesse Krakow, a renowned bass player.

Krakow has collaborated with notable artists such as Shudder to Think, the Shaggs, Nona Hendryx (LaBelle), Paul Rudd, Kate Pierson (the B-52’s), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Gilbert Gottfried, Julee Cruise (“Twin Peaks”) and Gary Lucas (Captain Beefheart/Jeff Buckley). He is currently at the helm of Mandonna, a group of all-male performers paying tribute to Madonna.

Danziger, a former child actor, now heads SceneFour Inc., a company that specializes in releasing artwork from musicians. Some of the clients he represents include Grateful Dead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N’ Roses, Black Sabbath, Slayer, and Jane’s Addiction.

Through his collaboration with SceneFour Inc., Los Angeles Rock Tours was able to gather a wealth of exclusive film content, captivating stories, and intriguing anecdotes. According to him, the tour will be a delight for rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts, music experts, and even those who simply enjoy the genre.

The tour takes you on a journey through the vibrant streets of West Hollywood, covering iconic locations such as Sunset Boulevard, Melrose Avenue, Santa Monica Boulevard, and the famous Sunset Strip. Some notable landmarks in the area are the Rainbow, the Roxy, Sound Factory, Sunset Sound, and The Whiskey. Tour guides point out the location of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ inaugural performance, as well as Fairfax High School, which holds significance as the alma mater of Flea, Slash, and Steven Adler, who were once bandmates.

There is an audio/visual component to the tour that enhances the immersive experience. The limousine features expansive screens to ensure that no detail goes unnoticed. During the tour, we are fortunate to have a diverse group of musicians joining us on video at different points, sharing their insights on the hotspots you’ll encounter while traveling on the bus.

“What’s particularly fascinating about this tour is that it delves into lesser-known material.” This is something that non-music enthusiasts will definitely appreciate. This is sure to be a hit among hardcore music fans. Sit back, immerse yourself, and witness music history unfold before your eyes.

(Source: ladowntownnews)