Florida Radiology Provider’s CFO Abruptly Resigns Amid Bankruptcy and Lawsuit

A few businesses in the healthcare industry with headquarters in Florida experienced challenges in 2023. For instance, Florida-based vitaCare made employee layoffs. Additionally, in November 2023, Medical Imaging, LLC declared bankruptcy.

Furthermore, a sizable radiology provider with headquarters in Florida has been served with a lawsuit, declared bankruptcy, and had its CFO abruptly leave the company.

On its website, Akumin describes itself as a “nationwide provider of high-quality diagnostic imaging services,” “offering the latest technology and expertise to help diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions.”

According to the corporation, it is the nation’s top radiology provider overall, operates in 47 states, and maintains connections with almost 1,000 institutions. South Florida is the company’s home base.

Certain Floridians have conveyed their contentment with Akumin. Google review scores for the Palm Harbor location are 4.7 out of 5. Several reviews brought up the nice technology. Elizabeth, one of the reviewers, wrote:

I visited this place for the first time, and I had a great time. I waited for only five minutes, the staff was professional and nice, and the technician who did the scan was also very kind and professional. It’s incredible that I spent only around 25 minutes there and was done.”

The Matters of Finance and Law: The business reportedly fell prey to a ransomware attack in mid-October 2023. Consequently, it was forced to temporarily cease making appointments in eight states, including Florida.

The business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy towards the end of October 2023. According to Radiology Business, Akumin executives allegedly gave assurances at the time that the business intended to carry on operation.

In January of 2024, Fred Baker filed a class action lawsuit against Akumin, claiming that the company’s security failings enabled the October cyberattack that resulted in the data breach that purportedly exposed “sensitive personally identifiable information.” This information was reported by Top Class Actions reporting.

The Unexpected CFO Resignation: David Kretschmer abruptly left his position as CFO of Akumin when the business underwent a reorganization, according to a January 4, 2024, item in the South Florida Business Journal.

Neither Akumin nor any other radiology providers are connected to the author.