Pasco County Residents Celebrate Grand Opening of New Publix Super Market

Wesley Chapel’s shopping options will change in the new year with the announcement of Publix, a Florida-based grocer, launching its newest location in Pasco County.

For the local shoppers, the new supermarket at Innovation Springs is expected to be revolutionary.

The 55,701-square-foot store is scheduled to open on January 25th and will provide people with a large assortment of fresh fruit, premium meats, and food products. Publix hopes to reinvent the grocery shopping experience for the people of Wesley Chapel with its customer-centric approach and award-winning service.

This recent development boosts the local economy by generating new employment and opportunities in addition to offering a handy place to shop. Additionally, it is a component of a bigger development project meant to increase the community’s vibrancy.

