Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa Settles False Claims Act Case for Over $19 Million

Florida’s Tampa Bay The renowned non-profit cancer treatment and research center, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Hospital Inc., located in Tampa, has entered into a settlement agreement to pay $19,564,743 to settle its civil liability under the False Claims Act.

This settlement relates to the self-disclosure of incorrectly billing federal healthcare programs for specific patient care items and services rendered during research studies that were not eligible for reimbursement.

Crucial Points:

The settlement covers claims Moffitt made between 2014 and 2020 to Medicare and other federal healthcare programs for treatments that, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid treatments regulations, were not reimbursed.

In particular, Moffitt overcharged federal healthcare programs for goods and services related to clinical trial research that were the rightful charge of private trial sponsors.

Moffitt carried out an independent inquiry and compliance check after discovering these billing irregularities, freely providing the government with the results.

Moffitt put significant corrective procedures in place and provided complete cooperation to the government’s investigation of the actions.

The state Medicaid portion of the settlement is roughly $1.3 million, while the federal portion is almost $18.2 million.

I hope this content will be helpful to know information related to cancer.