Chicago’s 2024 Begins in Tragedy: First Homicide Occurs Moments into New Year’s Day

A few hours into New Year’s Day, Chicago saw its first homicide of the year, contributing to the city’s ongoing surge in violent crime.

Fox News was informed by the Chicago Police Department that early on Monday morning, there were reports of gunfire near the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue. A 53-year-old guy was declared deceased at the scene after being shot “multiple” times.

At the crime site, at least 19 bullet holes were seen, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

According to a statement from the Chicago Police Department, “three victims who were struck by gunfire inside of a residence were found by police who responded to a person shot.”

A 49-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her head was later discovered by the authorities. Her status is still critical at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was taken in an ambulance.

After being discovered with an injured arm, a 48-year-old female victim was sent to UChicago Medicine in stable condition.

“Further investigation indicates that the gunfire came from outside of the house and struck the victims after piercing through the window,” the police stated in a statement. “There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.”

Although they declined to be questioned for a video interview because of safety concerns, neighbors informed FOX 32 that the gunshot was intentional.

After contacting the Chicago Police Department, Fox News Digital was unable to obtain any additional information.