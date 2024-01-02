California Cities Have to Pay More for Alcohol in 2024

From January 1, Californians will have to pay a little more for drink.

What’s the reason for this? California’s Beverage Container Recycling Program now accepts glass wine and booze bottles, big plastic juice bottles, and even wine boxes and alcoholic drink pouches.

This means that people who buy the drinks listed above will have to pay a higher California Redemption Value (CRV) fee. When they return the containers to a recycling center or store, they will get their CRV back.

Here’s how much you can get based on the types of garbage you have:

5 Cents

Glass, aluminum, plastic, and bimetal containers that hold less than 24 ounces of alcohol. This now includes drinking containers like boxes, bladders, or pouches that hold wine, distilled spirits, wine coolers, or distilled spirit coolers.

10 Cents

Glass, aluminum, plastic, and bimetal containers that hold more than 24 ounces of alcohol. This now includes drinking containers like boxes, bladders, or pouches that hold wine, distilled spirits, wine coolers, or distilled spirit coolers.

25 Cents

Wine, distilled spirits, wine coolers, or distilled spirits coolers come in boxes, bladders, or bags.