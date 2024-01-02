Georgia Rent Increase Notice: All Landlords and Renters Need to Know About It!

The cost of rent in Georgia has gone up more than the national average over the last three years. Does that mean owners can raise the rent at any time?

It’s natural that rent will go up sometimes. It’s up to landlords to pay for repairs, deal with rising taxes, make more money, or just charge the same as the market.

But each state has its own rent control rules that landlords should know about to stay out of trouble with the law and make their rentals successful. Find out more about them here!

Rent Increase Notice

In effect, this notice is a letter that landlords must give to tenants to let them know that rent prices will be going up. Overall, Georgia landlords can give this paper to their renters as notice that the rent is going to go up and ask them to respond. Tenants can agree to the price rise or not. Each state has its own rules about rent limits. But in Georgia, the rights of landlords and renters are not exactly the same.

Basic Rent Control Laws

Georgia does not have any rules that limit how much landlords or property managers can charge for rent. Also, state laws don’t let towns or local governments make their own rules about how to control rent.

Still, there are some things that are wrong with it. In Georgia, can owners raise rent at any time? When should the warning be sent to the renters? This is the truth!

Rent Raise Criteria in Georgia

In Georgia, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is around $1,700 to $2,000. The landlords can raise the rent by any amount and for any reason, though. There is no cap on how much a landlord can raise the rent in this state. There are, however, other rules in place.

As was already said, owners can raise rent for any reason. But they have to give the renters enough time to move out. Plus, rent increases aren’t allowed during a fixed rental time unless the original rental agreement lets them happen. Also, Georgia owners can’t raise rent because they are unfair or vindictive. According to the rules set out in the Federal Fair Housing Act, landlords cannot treat renters differently because of the following:

Their age

Their race

Their gender or gender identity

Their religion

Their familial status

Their origin or nationality

Any disability

Also, Georgia law says that landlords can’t raise rent because of something their renters did or to get back at them. Anything a property owner does within three months of a tenant exercising a legal right or a right given by the lease agreement or asking for a repair could be seen as retaliatory.

A rent hike can also be seen as unfair if it happens within three months of a tenant joining or starting a renter’s group or making a complaint about the health and safety of the property.

Should Georgia Landlords Send Prior Notices?

GA law says that owners have to give written notice 60 days before the rent increase takes effect. During the lease time, the landlord can’t raise the rent.

What If Tenants Reject the Rent Increase?

Tenants can refuse or question a rent increase for a number of reasons, such as if they think the landlord is being unfair or if they don’t agree with the increase.

In this case, they need to reply to the landlord’s notice and say they don’t want to renew the lease. There should always be a clause in the lease that says the renter can end the lease if they don’t agree to the price increase.