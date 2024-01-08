This Surprising City is Voted as the Best City in the U.S.

There are a lot of different things to do in the United States, which is a continent-sized country. There is something for every kind of tourist, from the tall buildings of New York to the flash and glam of Los Angeles. But with up to 50 states and who knows how many fun city breaks there are, it’s hard to pick just one that most people will like.

Thanks to the people who read Conde Nast Traveler, we now have a more open choice. Surprisingly, this city was chosen the best place to visit in the United States, beating out all the other popular tourist spots from East to West:

Chicago: The Best U.S. City

CN Traveler readers who took part in their yearly poll said that Chicago, Illinois, is the best U.S. place to visit. Chicago is famous for its busy O’Hare International Airport, which connects the city to many other places around the world. However, Chicago is much more than just a travel hub.

It is the third-largest city in the United States and the top of the CN Traveler list “yet again.” It has beautiful buildings, an exciting underground music scene, and, most importantly, delicious food.

Incredible Cuisine

There aren’t that many American towns known for their great food. Even though the U.S. is a huge country, food is highly influenced by other cultures or directly imported from other countries, so it doesn’t have the traditional feel of food from that country.

Chicago is no different; it doesn’t have a lot of local dishes and ingredients. On the other hand, it’s known for its unique takes on world cuisine and many tasty treats. Some of these are the Chicago-style hot dog, the meat sandwich with Italian flavors, and Chicago barbecue. The most famous is deep-dish pizza, which is baked around a steel pan and looks like an upside-down pie filled with cheese.

Giordano’s, Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, and Piece are some of the best places to try deep-dish pizza. Giordano’s has up to 9,721 reviews on TripAdvisor, most of which are positive. Piece is also a popular place for karaoke nights and trying out the unique food.

Electric Nightlife

Chicago has some of the liveliest nightlife in the United States. There are a lot of entertainment places, dive bars, nightclubs, and pubs, and you can’t leave Chicago without spending the night in trendy Andersonville. In addition to being a bohemian neighborhood that comes alive at night, this area is known for its Swedish design, which is more proof of how multicultural Chicago is.

It’s home to the Swedish American Museum, which shows artifacts from Scandinavian immigrant groups, and Clark Street, a shopping area with cute antique shops, cafes that look old, and heritage row buildings.

Chicago’s Greatness Lies

CN Traveler says there are up to 77 neighborhoods to choose from. So, whether you’re a culture vulture or just want to get away for the weekend, Chicago will not let you down. This year, a beautiful new luxury hotel opened in the heart of the city, right next to the famous Chicago Bean. The hotel has stunning views of both the skyscraper-filled skyline and the winding Chicago River.