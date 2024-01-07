The Best Doughnut Shop is This Little Texas Donut Shop

Round Rock Donuts, a small donut shop nestled in the heart of Texas, stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional, handcrafted baking. Since its inception in 1926, this iconic bakery, originally named Lone Star Bakery, has woven a rich tapestry of history and culinary excellence.

The journey of Round Rock Donuts began when Reinhold R. Moehring opened Lone Star Bakery on Round Rock’s Main Street​​. Moehring’s vision and dedication led to the creation of the renowned Round Rock Doughnut in the early 1940s, a unique product that distinguished his bakery​​.

This period of innovation was crucial, as Moehring sought a specialty product to ensure the survival of his small-town bakery, a goal that he began pursuing in earnest in the 1930s​​.

Over the years, the bakery saw several changes in ownership, each contributing to its growth and legacy. Selma Erlanson, Louise Johnson’s sister, became the second owner in 1943​​.

Following her, the bakery changed hands multiple times, with Louise Johnson taking over in 1960​​, and then Charlie Baird in 1965, under whom the Round Rock Doughnut was declared the best doughnut in Texas by Texas Monthly writer Richard West​​. Jan and Dale Cohrs eventually bought the bakery in 1978, becoming the sixth owners​​. The bakery’s expansion into the Cedar Park area in 2022 marked another significant milestone​​.

Round Rock Donuts’ fame extends far beyond the boundaries of Texas. It has earned the title of the best doughnut shop in the state and is renowned worldwide for its signature glazed donuts​​. Its dedication to quality and tradition is evident in every meticulously crafted donut, resulting in a product that is not only delicious but consistently exceptional. In recognition of its exceptional offerings, Yelp ranked Round Rock Donuts as the best donut shop in America in its 2022 list of top 100 US Donut Shops​​.

The secret to Round Rock Donuts’ success lies in its commitment to traditional baking methods. Since its original recipe was created in 1926, these special treats have been made with yeast-risen dough infused with fresh eggs, rolled, cut, fried, and iced by hand, eschewing mass production in favor of craftsmanship​​. This dedication to quality is reflected in its commendable 4.5-star rating and over 15,000 reviews, signifying a substantial and lasting impression on its patrons​​.

From its humble beginnings on Main Street to its current status as a beloved culinary destination, Round Rock Donuts illustrates the enduring allure of handcrafted, traditional baking. Whether you are a local resident or a traveler passing through Texas, a visit to this iconic bakery promises an unforgettable experience, offering a taste of history and a glimpse into the heart of Texan baking culture.