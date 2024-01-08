This California City is the Most Positive City to Live in America

Some people might say that Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, but Fremont, California seems to be the happiest city to live in. WalletHub’s 2023 Happiest Cities in America Report lists this place as the happiest in the country. It is in the Bay Area, about 28 miles from San Francisco.

WalletHub “leaned on the different results of positive psychology research to find which of more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America” to find the happiest cities in the U.S. The study looked at 30 important factors that affect happiness. These included the rate of sadness, the rate of income growth, and the amount of free time people spent each day on average.

It turned out that Fremont had the lowest rate of sadness, at 11.9%. That was 2.5 times lower than Huntington, West Virginia, which had the highest rate, at 30.1%. Also, only 9.02% of people in the city were separated or divorced. That’s 4.6 times less than the highest divorce rate in Ohio, which was 41.59% in Cleveland.

The Most Positive City in United States

Not only is Fremont the happiest place in the West, but eight other cities made the top 10 list, which you can see below:

Fremont, California

San Jose, California

Madison, Wisconsin

Overland Park, Kansas

San Francisco, California

Irvine, California

Columbia, Maryland

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

South Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont

Third place went to Fargo, North Dakota, followed by Madison, Wisconsin, in fourth place. Sixth place went to South Burlington, Vermont, followed by Lincoln, Nebraska, in seventh place. Eighth place went to Columbia, Maryland, followed by Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in ninth place. Eleventh place went to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, followed by Pearl City, Hawaii, in fourteenth place.

She said in a statement, “Happiness, like many mood states, will be affected by person and environment.” Dr. Sharon Glazer is a psychologist at the University of Baltimore. “Some aspects of happiness are about a person’s general disposition to see the silver lining in events…and some aspects are based on context.”

So, the study put the indicators into three main groups. Fremont was at the top of the list for both mental and physical health. At the same time, Burlington had the most income and jobs, and Rapid City, South Dakota, had the best society and environment. This year, COVID-19 measures were also added. The average number of COVID-19 deaths and cases per person were two of the most important ones.