These are the Most Silliest Laws of Virginia Which Can Shock You

At the same time that the Declaration of Independence was signed by the first 13 states of the United States of America in 1776, the first Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia was also made law. The law has been changed six times since then. These were the amendments of 1830, 1851, 1864, 1870, 1902, and 1971.

A few strange rules have been added to the document over the years. One example is that it is against the law to hunt on Sundays unless you’re after rats. Also, people who are not married are not allowed to have sexual contact.

Some of these rules are very old and hard to understand, and neither the legislature nor the police have been following them. Some of them have been changed to fit the times.

Hunting on Sundays is Prohibited

According to Virginia code § 29.1-521, it is illegal to “hunt or kill any wild bird or wild animal, including any nuisance species, with a gun, firearm, or other weapon, or to hunt or kill any deer or bear with a gun, firearm, or other weapon and the help or assistance of dogs on Sunday.”

That being said, this rule doesn’t cover baiting animals and birds that are a nuisance, or baiting traps to catch furry animals that can be legally trapped.

Illegal to Work on Sunday

This old blue law, which limited or banned some or all Sunday actions for religious or nonreligious reasons, was thrown out in 2004. It said, “On the first day of the week, which is usually called Sunday, no one shall work, do labor, or run a business, or hire others to work, do labor, or run a business.”

Before you start a business in Virginia, you should learn about the rules that the state has for businesses. These tips on how to find a good registered agent in Virginia and how to start an LLC in Virginia might help you stay out of trouble with the law when you open a business or do business in the state.

No Sexual Relations for Singles

According to this Virginia law, anyone who is not married and willingly has sexual relations with another person is guilty of fornication. This is a Class 4 misdemeanor that can get you a fine of up to $250.

Can’t Drive a Golf Cart on the Highway

Virginia code 46.2-916.2 says, “No public highway shall be designated for use by golf carts and utility vehicles if such golf cart and utility vehicle operations will impede the safe and efficient flow of motor vehicle traffic.”

This rule does not apply to state employees, though, as long as they are driving a golf cart or utility vehicle on a highway where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.

Radar Gun Possession is Illegal

It is against the law in Virginia (section 46.2–1079) to use any device or mechanism on the state’s roads that can detect or purposely interfere with radar, LIDAR, or any other speed detection equipment used by law enforcement. This includes passive or active devices. Another thing is that someone can’t sell them or own them.

Need a License to Sell Items

Any person, business, or organization in Frederick County that works as a temporary or regular dealer is not allowed to buy gold, silver, platinum, platinum-plated items, or pewter without a license. This includes buying watches, jewelry, coins, or tableware.