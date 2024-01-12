Texas Maintenance Workers’ Shocking Discovery: A Taped-Up, Nonverbal Toddler Near Death Behind a Dishwasher

According to court filings, the 2-year-old daughter had brain bleeds, anemia, and kidney failure. Her ankles were also shackled together.

Investigators in Texas news said that when maintenance personnel went to an apartment to replace a dishwasher, they found a mute, emaciated infant with taped ankles.

According to ABC 13, the 2-year-old girl had kidney failure, anemia, and brain bleeds. According to court records that the outlet referenced, if she had been left in those circumstances, she might have passed away within 24 hours.

Following their arrest, Mya Jhari Breaux-McGruder, Toniesha Deshae Perkins, and Kenry Joseph Flukers are accused of wrongful restraint and causing harm to a child by omission.

On November 28, maintenance personnel went to a Houston residence to fix a dishwasher. The girl was found in the living room with her ankles taped together, according to the staff, who then called the police.

According to court documents, Perkins—the child’s cousin—accused the other five children in the house, who were said to be in good health, of taping the girl’s ankles together.

However, according to the local outlet, police said that Perkins’ boyfriend, Flukers, acknowledged that she had taped the child to keep her out of the pantry, refrigerator, and garbage. The aggregate bonds held by Flukers, Perkins, and Breaux-McGruder are valued at close to $500,000.

