Tampa Fugitive Finally Apprehended After 4-Year Evasion, Dramatic Arrest Unfolds in Dodge Scat Pack Chase

The Florida county of Hillsborough: A defendant escaped from deputies in his Dodge Scat Pack, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) captured him.

Investigators claim that Christian Doby, 26, left the scene quickly after cops pulled over his Dodge Scat Pack on Monday. Three of the car’s tires were hit by stop sticks that the deputies used with success.

The suspect fled on foot with another resident from an apartment building near Puritan Road after being trailed by HCSO’s aviation unit, according to the agency.

After giving K9 commands, the subject was apprehended and secured without any problems.

Doby had been evading justice for almost four years, detectives discovered via their investigation. By racing through our streets at a high speed and misjudging the deputies’ ability, this criminal endangered the lives of everyone.

“Those who threaten our community will be swiftly brought to justice, as confirmed by our deputies’ training,” Sheriff Chad Chronister stated. Although Doby might have thought he could avoid the consequences, he will now have plenty of time to consider the effects of his decisions.

Among the charges Doby is being prosecuted with are: