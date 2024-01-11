Montana Residents to Receive Up to $1,751 in February SNAP Payments

Montana’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is gearing up for its February disbursements, providing financial support of up to $1,751 to eligible recipients in just 23 days.

Operating on a structured timeline, the state allocates SNAP payments over a five-day period each month. Having concluded January’s disbursements this past Saturday, the upcoming cycle is scheduled to run from February 2 to February 6.

The precise disbursement date for individuals hinges on various identifiers such as their SNAP case number, account number, Social Security number, or last name.

The financial assistance rendered through SNAP is contingent on the size of the recipient’s household.

Single-person households are entitled to $291 per month, while larger eight-person households stand to receive a maximum of $1,751 monthly.

For households exceeding eight members, an additional $219 is allocated for each extra individual. Eligibility criteria for SNAP payments in Montana are anchored in income thresholds.

Single-person households must maintain a net monthly income below $1,215, while eight-person households are ineligible if their net monthly income surpasses $4,214.

Montana SNAP Recipients Thrive at Local Markets

Recipients of SNAP benefits in Montana are empowered to utilize their financial assistance at a variety of approved locations, spanning farmers markets and grocery stores.

The convenience of the program is underscored by the automatic loading of funds onto an electronic benefits transfer card each month.

