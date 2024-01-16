State of Georgia MLK Council Recognizes Ariel Shaw, MBA, for Leadership in Women’s Empowerment

The State of Georgia’s Martin Luther King Jr. Advisory Council presented Southern Crescent Women In Business President and Founder Ariel Shaw, MBA, with the 2024 Rita Jackson Samuels Founders Award, commemorating the 39th anniversary of the state’s native son, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Speaker of the House Jon Burns, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Governor Brian P. Kemp, and the outstanding Atlanta Boys Choir performance highlighted the celebration, which took place at the State Capitol on Friday, January 12.

Bill Mitchell served as the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was Ms. Yolanda Renee King, who is the sole grandchild of Dr. King. She made powerful words about the significance of upholding the nonviolent values that her grandfather advocated.

The Atlanta Boys Choir, a beloved group of the late Coretta Scott-King, gave two performances to commemorate the historic occasion. For their rendition, soprano Indra Thomas of Metropolitan Opera Singers accompanied the Atlanta Boys Choir.

The Rita Jackson Samuels Founders Award is given yearly to an exemplary person or organization in appreciation of their contribution to empowering women in business and the community. Shaw was nominated by the Honorable Valencia Stovall and voted in by the State’s MLK Council.

Ms. Shaw is a celebrated author, small business champion, women’s business advocate, and businesswoman. She is the creator of Southern Crescent Women in Business, Inc., a membership-based organization with chapters in South Metro and North Metro that aims to give women-owned businesses in Southern Crescent the fundamental support they need through finance, education, and empowerment.

In addition to starting the first fundraising pitch for women in business in South Atlanta, she also developed the first Women’s Business Center on the Southside of Atlanta and created Southern Crescent Women in Business Magazine, which is sold in major retailers.

Ariel Shaw is a Georgian advocate for women in business and youth who has received numerous medals, proclamations, and commendations.

The MLK Council of the State of Georgia has honored Ariel Shaw, which is evidence of her outstanding leadership and dedication to community service. As the creator of Southern Crescent Women In Business, she has established a forum that advances the cause of fostering a more welcoming and encouraging community while also empowering women in business.

As an inspiration to others to follow in Shaw’s footsteps, this award echoes the eternal ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and serves as a reminder of the great impact that committed individuals can have on the world around them.