Luxury Living: Explore the Opulence of Georgia’s Most Expensive Homes on the Market

Tens of thousands of properties in Georgia are up for sale; some of them are valued at tens of millions of dollars.

The Peach State offers mansions fit for a king or queen, for those with an abundance of funds and time to devote to bedroom décor.

Are you missing the nostalgia of the 19th century? Proceed to Sandy Springs. Do you want to live the life of a woodland prince? Look at Buckhead, please. Do you want an imposing home appropriate for Batman? See the Tuxedo Park neighborhood in Atlanta.

Here are further specifics on the top five completed, pricey homes in Georgia that are now for sale and have addresses published, as per Zillow as of January 12:

1. Riverview Road, 4665, Sandy Springs

Cost: $468,8 million.

Dimensions: 17,776 square feet, 7 bedrooms, and 11 bathrooms.

Surrounded by almost 10 acres of woodlands, Chestnut Hall is an estate built in the English Tudor style. There are opulent features wherever you look, such as a two-sided fireplace, French antiques, and a climate-controlled wine vault that can hold up to 1,000 bottles.

The master suite has an onyx tub with an 18-karat gold-plated faucet, which is one of its more unusual features. There is a separate guest house on the estate with four bedrooms.

Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent for the property.

2. Atlanta’s 3540 Woodhaven Road NW

$35 million is the price.

Specifications: 49,665 square feet, 20 bathrooms, and 11 bedrooms

With so many luxuries, you wouldn’t need to leave this exquisite mansion. Among them are a batting cage, indoor basketball court, movie theater, hair salon, and bowling alley.

Additionally, the 10-vehicle garage may accommodate you if you enjoy hosting parties or are an avid automobile collector. A whole two-bedroom apartment is situated above one of the five-bay sides.

3. Atlanta 1690 W. Paces Ferry Rd. NW

Cost: sixteen million dollars

Specifications: 22,557 square feet, 12 bathrooms, and 8 bedrooms

Woodland Hills Manor is among the most opulent addresses in Buckhead. Its hilltop, gated location affords plenty of privacy, and it looks out over five acres of verdant, lush terrain. There’s a 2,500-square-foot gym for individuals who want to work up a sweat.

There’s an elaborate theater for movie enthusiasts. Wine lovers will love the basement, which has a tasting room and can accommodate up to 1,500 bottles.

4. Atlanta’s 3910 Randall Mill Road, NW

Cost: $15 million

Specifications: 7,077 square feet, 6 bathrooms, and 7 bedrooms

One of the most well-known architects in America, Frank Lloyd Wright, was the inspiration for the design of the actual house. Large windows in the ceiling and walls allow views of the thirty acres of greenery and trees.

The two-mile track is great for strolling dogs and taking quality outdoor shots. In 1970, a darkroom for photography was created for true enthusiasts.

5. Atlanta’s 5075 Green Pine Dr. NE

Cost: $15 million

Specifications: 12,212 square feet, 5 bedrooms, and 9 baths

Even though this is a modern home, the onyx countertops, chandelier made of Swarovski crystals, and other limestone accents make you feel like royalty.

Water sports enthusiasts will adore the boathouse, pier, and infinity pool that provide direct access to the lake. A golf simulator room, an indoor shooting range, and a Savant 4K Smart Home System are a few more unusual features.

