The Kremlin was still waging a full-scale assault on major Ukrainian towns when a Russian jet unintentionally hit a village in the Voronezh region of the country.

The warplane that started the friendly fire had to make an “emergency release” on Tuesday while passing over Petropavlovka, a hamlet in Russia.

As per translations from the Moscow Times, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that “there was an emergency release of aviation munitions at around 9:00 a.m. on January 2, while an Air Force plane was flying over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh Region.”

From the Russian-Ukrainian border, Petropavlovka is situated around 93 miles east.

“The incident’s circumstances are being looked examined by investigators. To determine the extent of the damage and help with building restoration, a commission is working on the scene, according to the Defense Ministry.

According to the Moscow Times, at least six buildings were hit, despite the Defense Ministry’s declaration that there were no casualties from the unintentional explosion.

Voronezh Governor Aleksander Gusev stated, “I tasked my colleagues in the Voronezh region government to swiftly address issues concerning compensation payments and the construction of new housing,” as expressed in the translations. “Our commitment is to ensure no one is overlooked.”

When the crisis nears the end of its second year, Russia continues to target the two main cities in Ukraine with hypersonic ballistic missiles.

Four citizens lost their lives in the attacks against Kyiv and Kharkiv, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared. There were ninety-two injuries overall.

There have been over 41 civilian deaths since Russia began its biggest missile attack on Ukraine on Friday since the start of the conflict. Since then, a constant barrage has been launched against the country.

“Morels from Russia are at it again. Nearly one hundred different kinds of missiles. Shooting down at least seventy missiles. In the vicinity of Kyiv, some 60 of them were seized. Zelenskyy said to the Ukrainian people on Tuesday, “There were also significant strikes on Kharkiv.”

“Now, efforts are underway to eradicate the repercussions,” he said. A significant number of lives have already been saved by NASAMS, IRIS-T, and Patriot systems. For every life lost, Russia will be held responsible. Salutations to Ukraine!”