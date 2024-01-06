Police Arrest Bianca Hernandez for Breaking into Home of Murdered Professor

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, one lady is being held on suspicion of breaking into the residence of a deceased UNLV professor who was murdered in the campus shooting on December 6.

Bianca Hernandez has reportedly been taken into custody by the police for allegedly breaking into the residence of deceased UNLV professor Dr. Naoko Takemaru.

Authorities claim that Bianca Hernandez posted things on the internet in an attempt to sell some of the items that were taken during the break-in.

Bianca Hernandez is currently being charged with residential burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and purchasing, having, or receiving stolen property.

A $1,000 bond was posted for Bianca Hernandez, per court documents.

Press Release from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department

Arrested Woman Regarding Burglary

Officers from the LVMPD responded to a report of a break-in at a home in the 3900 block of Deer Haven Court at around 1:11 p.m. on December 26, 2023. The guy was seen coming inside the house, carrying items out, and putting them in a neighboring car. The person had left before the police arrived.

Detectives were able to identify Bianca Hernandez, 30, as the burglary suspect using investigative methods. The 3900 block of Deer Haven Court, Hernandez’s home, was the target of an execution of a search warrant. Investigators discovered that Hernadez had posted things on the internet to sell the stuff that was stolen in the break-in.

Bianca Hernandez was placed under arrest by the LVMPD on January 2, 2024. The Clark County Detention Center received a booking for her on multiple offenses, which included:

Residential Burglary: Purchase, Possess, or Accept Stolen Property; Arrange for Burglary to Occur

It is recommended that anyone with information on this event get in touch with the Southeast Patrol Investigations Section by email at [email protected] or by phone at 702-828-8242. You can reach Crime Stoppers over the phone at 702-385-5555.