Michigan Scholars Program Receives $40 Million Donation from Former MLB Owner Fred Wilpon

To assist first-generation college students, the University of Michigan’s Kessler Presidential Scholars Program has received a $40 million donation from former New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon.

In 2008, Wilpon and his spouse Judy established the Kessler Scholars Program, which has given scholarships to almost 400 university undergraduates. Access to peer mentoring, alumni networking, and support personnel are all provided by the program.

According to the University of Michigan, 83% of scholars in the program graduated after four years, and 94% did so after six.

According to a statement from the university’s president, Mark Schilissel, “First-generation students bring enormous talent and unique perspectives to the University of Michigan, and they face challenges other students don’t.” “UM is dedicated to making sure that students succeed at Michigan—we don’t just want them to come. I am incredibly appreciative of the Wilpons’ kindness in enabling Michigan to assist these exceptional youngsters in becoming successful members of their communities and in the classroom.”

The program has worked in partnership with Queens College, Saint Francis College, Cornell University, Johns Hopkins University, and Syracuse University since its inception.

Wilpon, a real estate developer in New York as well, is reported to have had a net worth of approximately $500 million.

This report was made possible by the Associated Press.