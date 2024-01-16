Glass Ceiling Shattered: In a Milestone Moment, First Female Chief of Staff Sworn In by Governor

Lauren Curry became the first woman to hold the position permanently in the state when she was sworn in as Chief of Staff for the Governor’s Office, according to Governor Brian P. Kemp. A lifelong and experienced public servant, Curry has worked in top positions in several state agencies, including in the office of former Governor Sonny Perdue and the administration of former Governor Nathan Deal.

She has held positions at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Economic Development, and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division during her tenure in state government.

Before taking up this position, she served as the First Family’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Operating Officer, and Director of Government Affairs and Policy.

Read More: King’s Granddaughter Advocates Unity: Calls for Goodwill Among Georgians in Honor of Civil Rights Icon

“Marty, the girls, and I could not be more proud to welcome Lauren to this role of leadership in both our office and state,” stated Governor Brian Kemp.

“She stands out as someone with the particular experience and abilities needed to thrive in this position because of her track record in a variety of roles across government organizations, her efficient and effective approach, and her dependable tenacity. We appreciate her and her family’s desire to serve, and we hope she will continue to work with us to make Georgia the greatest place to work, live, and raise a family.

Trey Kilpatrick, who will now hold the position of Senior Vice President of External Affairs at Georgia Power, leaves a void in Curry’s leadership. The Kemp family wishes the entire Kilpatrick family many happy years as they begin this new chapter and appreciates Kilpatrick, his wife Sally, and their children for his years of significant service, strong leadership, and priceless counsel.

Read More: Stay Ready, Georgia: Gov. Kemp’s Call to Action for Residents Ahead of Freezing Conditions

Lauren Curry is the Chief of Staff in Governor Brian Kemp’s office. She had previously worked for Governor Kemp as the governor’s deputy chief of staff, chief operating officer, and director of government affairs and policy.

Curry held positions as press assistant to former governor Sonny Perdue, chief of staff for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, director of public and governmental affairs at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, director of special projects at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and deputy director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division before coming to the Governor’s Office.

Curry got a bachelor’s degree in Government and Business Economics from Wofford College and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Georgia.