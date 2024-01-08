Florida Accountant with Prior Fraud Conviction Allegedly Embezzles $700,000 in Georgia

Here, you will see about fraud in the bank a gigantic amount. Do you want to know the what amount is? You would look ahead in the articles.

Georgia’s Atlanta Gino Lassiter, 58, of St. Petersburg, Florida, a former accountant, was found guilty of embezzling almost $700,000 from the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA) and its Trust. He was sentenced to two years in prison, one year of supervised release, and restitution of $450,148.10.

Georgia’s banks and thrift institutions are served by the Atlanta-based GBA, a trade and professional association that also provides insurance to its members’ staff.

Lassiter served as the GBA’s accountant from May 1998 until March 2021. He was previously found guilty of federal bank fraud in the middle of the 1990s.

He embezzled money for seven years, making unlawful transactions with a credit card supplied by the GBA.

He overstated ledger amounts, made fictitious ledger entries, and misrepresented payments to hide his activities.

To match the sums he embezzled, Lassiter made up payments and entered them into the ledger. He concealed his plan even further by fabricating invoices that GBA sent to the GBA Trust.

On July 12, 2023, he entered a guilty plea to one count of embezzlement from an employee benefit plan.

