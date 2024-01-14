Beloit Residents Forced to Leave Homes Amid Fire and Smoke

A massive fire in Beloit on Friday morning prompted a swift response from fire crews. Residents were instructed to evacuate as a result of smoke, and later in the afternoon, they were asked to evacuate once more due to a gas leak at the location.

In a later update, officials announced that gas had been shut off in the area, allowing residents to safely return to their homes. The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. Authorities have reported that Alliant Energy is actively working to resolve the issue at hand. However, it is anticipated that service restoration may not occur until 5 a.m. on Saturday.

A fire broke out at 1515 Yates Avenue in the early hours of the morning, with reports coming in at 12:45 a.m. Sarah Lock, the Director of Strategic Communications in Beloit, reported that a large quantity of rubber tires caught fire, resulting in the emission of thick fumes.

Based on data provided by the EPA and the Rubber Manufacturers Association, it has been estimated that the combustion of an average passenger car tire can result in the production of more than two gallons of oil.

The City has reported that the Wisconsin National Guard has been conducting air quality monitoring and has not discovered any evidence indicating that the air quality poses a threat.

Residents living south of the fire, specifically in the area of Yates and Copeland, were forced to evacuate their homes. The evacuation zone extended from Yates to Portland Avenues, all the way to Harvey Street.

The Rock County Public Health Department is advising residents to wear masks while outdoors in the fire-affected areas. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

There is growing concern about potential particulate matter that could be problematic for individuals with respiratory issues. The Beloit Fire Department has announced that air quality monitoring will be carried out in the Beloit area during this incident. Authorities have reported that at 1:34 p.m., a gas leak at the site has led to another evacuation.

The Beloit Public Library, located at 605 Eclipse Blvd, is now serving as a warming center to accommodate displaced residents. Officials reported that this morning, Merrill Elementary School was utilized to provide assistance to a minimum of 17 individuals. The City officials stated that they were uncertain about the duration of the evacuation period.

Authorities have confirmed that the fire has been contained as of 9:50 a.m. The building has collapsed, fortunately without any injuries reported.