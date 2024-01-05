Tragedy Strikes Perry High School as Principal Dan Marburger Injured in School Shooting

The assailant, identified as 17-year-old Dylan Butler, targeted Marburger and six other individuals, resulting in the death of a sixth-grade student. At a press conference held later in the day, Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, confirmed Marburger’s involvement but did not officially specify his condition.

Dan Marburger, the Principal of Perry High, has a rich background in education, having dedicated 25 years to the Perry school system. Graduating from East Central High School in Miles, he earned a degree in social studies education from Central College in 1989. Later, he pursued a master’s degree in educational administration from Drake University. Originally from Sabula in eastern Iowa, Marburger comes from a family of six children, with parents involved in business and farming.

The Perry Chief’s account of his early career highlights his academic accomplishments, which include having a B average, participating in sports, and serving as class president. Marburger’s journey through education involved teaching social studies at East Central Community High School for four years, followed by two years teaching middle school computer skills. He has also taught physical education and held roles as an athletic director and middle school administrator.

Marburger expressed his passion for teaching and his admiration for great teachers who inspired him to pursue a career in education. As an assistant principal at Perry, he spent most of his time working with students on attendance and discipline issues. Marburger enjoyed connecting with students and engaging with them in the hallways and during school activities.

In his role as principal, Marburger emphasized his commitment to helping all students succeed, provided they share the same goal. His philosophy, as reflected in his Perry school district biography, is encapsulated in a quote attributed to Maya Angelou: “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself and the other for helping others.” This quote embodies his dedication to both personal growth and assisting others, reflecting his approach to education and leadership.

Perry High Principal Dan Marburger Targeted in Tragic Shooting

The shooting occurred approximately 20 minutes before the scheduled start of the school day, prompting swift evacuation procedures. Butler, the assailant, was found dead from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement discovered and disabled an improvised explosive device within the school premises.

Community Unites in Grief: Vigils and Support Amidst Tragedy

In the aftermath of the tragic events at Perry High School, the community has responded with an outpouring of heartfelt reactions and support. Jackie Norris, Des Moines School Board’s chair, conveyed her deep sorrow and described Principal Dan Marburger as “the most decent and kind human being I have ever met.” Norris shared a poignant anecdote, emphasizing Marburger’s unwavering commitment by recounting a late-night incident where he personally cleaned the gym floor.

The Easton Valley Community School District, where Marburger began his illustrious career, expressed profound sorrow over the incident. Their statement highlighted Marburger’s significant contributions since 1995, underscoring the impact he had on both the school and the community.

As the community grapples with the devastating event, numerous vigils have been organized at various locations. These gatherings provide a space for individuals to come together, offering prayers and support for the victims and their families. In addition to these vigils, initiatives such as blood donation drives have been launched to aid hospitals in treating the injured.

How You Can Help: A Call for Solidarity

To contribute to these support efforts, LifeServe Blood Center, the primary blood provider for hospitals in Dallas and Polk counties, encourages individuals to schedule blood donation appointments. This crucial act of kindness can have a big impact on helping those who are suffering from the tragedy. Appointments can be made through their website lifeserve.info/schedule or by calling 800-287-4903.

Navigating Through Grief with Unity

The tragic events at Perry High School have left an indelible mark on the community. This article seeks to provide a comprehensive overview of the incident, paying tribute to the lives affected and honoring the resilience of Principal Dan Marburger. As the community comes together in grief, it is essential to highlight the strength and unity that can arise even in the face of unspeakable tragedy.

As the community continues to organize vigils and support initiatives, the focus remains on standing united to help those affected by the Perry High School shooting. This heartbreaking incident adds Perry, Iowa, to the list of communities affected by school shootings, emphasizing the urgent need for collective support and healing.