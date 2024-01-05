This city is the worst place to live in Idaho, According to a survey

Mountain Home, Idaho, has been named the worst city to live in the state by a financial news website, This small city, home to about 14,000 people and located near the Mountain Home Air Force Base, faces several challenges impacting its quality of life.

Key Challenges in Mountain Home:

Economic Dependency: The city’s economy heavily relies on the military presence, making it susceptible to fluctuations in defense spending and personnel changes. Economic Conditions: The median household income in Mountain Home is $48,472, lower than both the state and national medians. Poverty Rate: At 15.8%, the poverty rate in Mountain Home exceeds state and national rates. Unemployment Rate: The city has a 6.5% unemployment rate, higher than state and national averages. Educational Attainment: The high school graduation rate is 85.9%, lower than both state and national rates. Crime Rates: Mountain Home experiences higher violent and property crime rates compared to state and national averages​​.

Positive Aspects of Mountain Home:

Despite these challenges, Mountain Home offers several positive aspects:

Affordability: The median home value in Mountain Home is significantly lower than state and national medians. Diversity: The city boasts a diverse population, with a mix of different racial and ethnic groups. Natural Attractions: Residents and visitors have access to attractions like the Snake River and Bruneau Dunes State Park. Community Spirit: The city hosts several annual events fostering a strong sense of community​​.

Conclusion

While Mountain Home faces economic, educational, and safety challenges, it also possesses qualities that can appeal to certain residents or visitors. It’s important to consider both the difficulties and the positive aspects when evaluating the city as a place to live or visit.