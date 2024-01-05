This Mississippi city has been named the state’s hub for drug trafficking

Jackson, Mississippi, has been identified as the state’s drug trafficking capital. This designation is based on the high rates and numbers of drug use, abuse, trafficking, and drug-related deaths in the city.

Jackson, being the capital and most populous city of Mississippi, serves as a significant transportation and distribution hub for various drugs smuggled from Mexico, Texas, California, and other states. In Jackson, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana are the most commonly trafficked drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) highlighted the prevalence and dangers of methamphetamine in Jackson, with over 1,000 pounds seized in 2023, equating to approximately 4.5 million doses.

Heroin and fentanyl, highly addictive and often mixed, present serious threats, with more than 100 pounds seized in 2023, corresponding to about 450,000 doses. Additionally, substantial amounts of cocaine and marijuana have been seized.

The impact of drug trafficking and abuse in Jackson is profound, contributing to significant increases in drug overdose deaths, which rose by over 300% since 2010. In 2023, there were a record 120 overdose deaths, mostly caused by opioids like heroin and fentanyl.

Moreover, drug-related issues contribute to high levels of crime and violence in the city.

Recent efforts to combat drug trafficking in Jackson include arrests made by the FBI and the Jackson Police Department. For instance, the FBI Jackson Field Office arrested 13 people on various federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, seizing firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Additionally, the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Team arrested two individuals for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, and a stolen firearm.

These cases illustrate ongoing efforts to address the serious drug trafficking problem in Jackson, which significantly impacts the health, safety, and well-being of its residents.