The Richest Town in Kansas Is Now Exposed

Kansas offers a wide range of economic prospects and challenges in addition to a rich historical and cultural backdrop. Approximately 2.9 million individuals make up the state’s diversified population, and their average household income is $87,033. But not all of Kansas is experiencing economic growth; many cities stand out for their exceptional riches and affluence.

Which Kansas town is the richest?

A study from the financial news and opinion website 24/7 Wall St. states that Mission Hills is the wealthiest community in Kansas. This suburb of Kansas City, Missouri, is tucked away in Johnson County and is home to about 3,500 people, with an average household income of an incredible $444,346. This amount is greater than five times the state average and far smaller than the $48,729 national average—more than nine times smaller.

Some of the most lavish real estate estates in the state may be found in Mission Hills. This town’s outstanding $963,402 median home value is over six times higher than the $164,800 state median. There are over $2 million-worth of homes in Mission Hills that come with opulent features like tennis courts, golf courses, and swimming pools.

How did the Mission Hills community get so rich?

The establishment of Mission Hills in 1914 by renowned real estate developer J.C. Nichols, who also established Kansas City’s affluent Country Club Plaza retail and entertainment center, is credited with the neighborhood’s wealth.

Nichols painstakingly attended to high standards in architecture, landscaping, and design in order to create Mission Hills, a private sanctuary for the privileged. He made certain that the town had excellent public services, such as parks, schools, and utilities.

With time, Mission Hills has managed to hold onto its status as a desirable place for celebrities and the wealthy to call home. Among them are former Kansas governor Sam Brownback, CEO of Hallmark Cards Donald Hall Jr., and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt. The town is known for its highly educated populace, strong feeling of community, and low crime rate.

What is the difference between Mission Hills and other American and Kansasian towns?

Mission Hills is not the only affluent hamlet in Kansas, the 24/7 Wall St. report claims. The average household income in nine other towns in the state is more than $100,000. All of these towns—Leawood, Fairway, Prairie Village, Overland Park, Westwood, Lenexa, Shawnee, and Mission—are located in Johnson County, which is regarded as Kansas’s most populated and prosperous county.

However, Mission Hills stands out as the only Kansas community included in the list of the 50 wealthiest towns in the country. Towns having populations between 1,000 and 25,000 are included in the ranking, which is based on information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey and ranks them according to average household income.

With an average family income of $539,944, Atherton, California continues to be the richest town in the United States. Tokeneke, Connecticut, and Chevy Chase Village, Maryland, rank second and third, respectively, with average household incomes of $611,239 and $489,515. With remarkable success, Mission Hills ranks 41st among the wealthiest municipalities in the United States.

In summary

Finally, Mission Hills may rightfully claim to be the richest town in Kansas and among the richest in the whole country. Rich and powerful people have long been drawn to the area because of its luxurious residences, fine mansions, and upscale services. Mission Hills is evidence of the diversity and economic prosperity of Kansas and the United States of America.