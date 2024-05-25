These Items You Can Avoid to Buy In Your Hotel Room

When you’re traveling, it’s easy to feel tempted to do some shopping at your hotel. Many places provide essential items and conveniences either in a gift shop or directly in your room. However, they are also quite expensive. Here are five things you should not buy at your hotel to save money (and have more money for other enjoyable things).

Things to Avoid Buying in Hotel Room

Bottled Water

It may seem obvious, but many people still buy a bottle of water when they’re already in their hotel room. Before you open a bottle, make sure to check if the place offers it for free. You might be able to find the same item for a lower price at the convenience store that is close by.

The Minibar

It can be hard to resist taking things from the minibar, especially when you’re on a business trip and your company is covering the cost. Is it? First, make sure to check if those items are covered by your per diem or travel allowance. If you’re traveling for personal reasons, Expedia notes that many hotels now offer fancy candies and draft cocktails instead of just potato chips and candy bars.

These can be expensive. It would be better if you found a liquor store nearby and made the drinks yourself.

Gift Shop

If you want to buy a souvenir or a gift for someone while you’re on your trip, it’s best to avoid the hotel shop. Gift shops at hotels often charge prices that are more than twice as high as nearby stores that you can easily walk to.

Room Service

According to Business Insider, hotel food is another item that you might want to avoid, along with bottled water. Restaurants located on the premises of a place (such as a hotel or resort) often charge higher prices. You can usually find the same type of food at a restaurant located outside of the property at a lower price. And, as you probably know, ordering room service can be even more costly, so that’s something else to avoid during your trip if you want to save money.

Valet Parking

Valet parking is convenient, but it can be expensive. You should consider looking into self-parking options and other nearby options near your hotel. It’s also worth considering if using public transportation is a good option.