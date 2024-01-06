These are the Most Silliest Laws in Pennsylvania You Must Need to Know

Every state has rules that people may think are out-of-date, pointless, or just plain silly. Did you know that Pennsylvania has some laws that might not seem like laws at all? There are some rules in Pennsylvania that you might not believe are real, but they are.

The Most Silliest Laws of Pennsylvania

Bedroom More than 200 Feet from a Bathroom is Illeagal

The Pennsylvania Code says that a person’s bedroom can’t be more than 200 feet away from a toilet and a bathtub or shower. It’s likely not a mistake that that was put that way.

Fortune Telling is Illegal

The following is written in Title 18 of the consolidated laws of Pennsylvania:

A third-degree misdemeanor is committed if someone pretends for money to be able to tell fortunes or predict the future by using cards, tokens, looking at someone’s head or hands, finding out their age, looking at the movements of the stars, or any other method. Basically, it is illegal to tell someone their fortune in order to get something for yourself. I bet you didn’t see that one coming.

No Vehicle Purchasing on Sundays

A part of the state’s Board of Vehicles Act says this. Dealerships don’t have to close because of this, though. Buyers and buyers can talk about the sale, but they can’t “close the deal on Sunday.” In other words, the customer will have to come back another day to finish the deal.

It is against the law to buy, sell, trade, or otherwise deal in cars on Sunday, according to 18 Pa.C.S. § 7365, which deals with trading in motor vehicles and trailers.

Fish Catching With Bare Hands is Illegal

The Pennsylvania Code, Title 58, Chapter 63, says that you can only use a line or hook to catch fish. The code also tells you what kind of food you can use to catch fish:

When fishing, it is against the law to use or have Goldfish (Carassius auratus), Comets (Carassius auratus), Koi (Cyprinus carpio), or Common carp (Cyprinus carpio) as baitfish.

Hunting Swimming Critters When an animal is treading water, you can’t hunt and kill it, no matter how big or small it is. It’s also against the rules to send your dog after one. Tying Horse to a Pole

As of now, it is against the law in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, to tie a horse to a parking meter or streetlight pole. Funny enough, tying a dog up is not against the law.

Fun on Sundays

There is a line between church and state, but many old rules were written with Christians in mind. Activities were limited on holy days because of “Sunday Laws” or “blue laws” in some states. Laws that said sports, musical, and theater acts couldn’t happen on Sundays before 1 p.m. didn’t work. Could you picture it? In Philadelphia???