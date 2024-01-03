Texas Border Officers Intercept $10.2M Worth of Drugs Hidden in Rose-Hauling Refrigerated Trailer

According to officials last week, Texas border inspectors discovered $10.2 million worth of drugs concealed within a shipment of roses inside a refrigerated tractor-trailer heading across the southern border.

According to a press statement issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on December 26, the 2001 Freightliner truck carrying a manifest for a commercial supply of cut flowers was halted at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo on December 21 and submitted for a further examination.

Following a non-intrusive check of the rig’s refrigerated trailer by CBP officers and a canine officer, hundreds of pounds of purported drugs were found wrapped in bundles among the flowers, according to officials.

165.34 pounds of purported cocaine, 854.07 pounds of purported crystal methamphetamine, and 164.72 pounds of purported powdered methamphetamine were found within the suspicious parcels, according to CBP.



The drugs were believed to be worth $10,298,520 on the street.

While special officers from Homeland Security Investigations were looking into the seizure, CBP announced they had taken possession of the drugs. The driver’s information was not immediately available.

Alberto Flores, port director of Laredo Port of Entry, stated, “CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities.” “This significant seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”

In the initial two months of Fiscal Year 2024, 29,065 pounds of meth and 7,200 pounds of cocaine were reportedly taken into custody countrywide by CBP agents and officers.