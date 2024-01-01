Texas AG Criticizes Biden Admin, Claims ‘Aiding and Abetting’ Cartels Amid Record Migration Numbers

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the Biden administration of “aiding and abetting” drug gangs after news surfaced that migration at the southern border broke monthly records in December.

“We’ve got the Biden administration, as I said, aiding and abetting the cartels, encouraging the cartels to make billions of dollars and to bring as many people here as fast as possible, and as soon as possible,” Paxton told Jason Chaffetz of Fox News on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“The Biden administration is acting in that manner. Not only are they failing in their duties, but they are actively promoting the reverse,” he continued.

Paxton was responding to inquiries about a caravan of 15,000 migrants that is presently en route to the border. Additionally, last week, Fox News was informed by officials within Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that the number of migrants at the southern border in December exceeded monthly records.

Before December officially ended, reports surfaced that the number of migrant interactions in the month had surpassed 276,000, shattering previous monthly records. This month, officials plan to process 300,000 migrants.

Paxton also responded to the Department of Justice’s Thursday warning to Texas officials that if a new immigration legislation permitting local law enforcement officials to detain anyone suspected of entering the country illegally is put into effect, the state will be subject to legal action. State judges are authorized by law to order the expulsion of illegal immigrants from the nation.

Regarding the possibility of legal action over the forthcoming law, Paxton stated, “We merely want to protect our citizens from the crime and the cost of illegal immigration, when it’s their job to do it.”



Paxton also took issue with sanctuary city mayors led by Democrats who have voiced their opposition to the migrant surge. They have accused Texas of bussing migrants to liberal communities, claiming that northern cities are only experiencing a small portion of Texas’ migrant crisis.

“All of these cities established sanctuary cities under the Trump administration, discouraging the administration from obstructing the border and preventing these undocumented immigrants from entering the country.

Since the Biden administration has allowed them to do so, the border states are receiving hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars in funding, while they only receive a few hundred or thousand. They are whining, and it’s a little funny that they are blaming Texas when we have a lot bigger issue to deal with.”

The White House was contacted by Fox News Digital with Paxton’s comments on Sunday afternoon.