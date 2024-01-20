Trump Suggests Unlikelihood of Nikki Haley as Vice Presidential Pick

Former President Donald Trump categorically stated that he is not considering Nikki Haley as his potential running mate.

Trump, who has been intensifying his attacks on the former ambassador to the United Nations, declared, “She is not presidential timber,” implying that Haley does not meet the criteria for the vice presidential role.

During the event, Trump elaborated on his opinion of Haley, asserting that she lacks the necessary toughness, intelligence, and respect to fulfill the responsibilities of the position.

His remarks come at a crucial time as Haley endeavors to narrow the gap in New Hampshire, aiming to gain traction before the upcoming primary.

While on the campaign trail, Haley has skillfully avoided directly addressing the speculation surrounding her potential vice presidential candidacy, consistently emphasizing that she is not vying for the second position.

In response to Trump’s criticisms, she has maintained her focus on the goal of securing victory in the coming months.

Haley’s refusal to explicitly confirm or deny interest in the vice presidency has prompted Trump to dismiss the idea that he would be the one making the selection.

Trump, looking to secure an early victory in the GOP field, has redirected his criticisms towards Haley, accusing her of courting Democrats and portraying her as a “liberal” candidate with Democratic-backed policies.

GOP Backs Trump Amid VP Speculatio n

Haley, however, has refuted these claims, emphasizing her tenure as a “Tea Party governor” and her implementation of conservative policies.

Trump had appointed Haley as the United Nations ambassador in 2017, praising her as a “fantastic person” and a “very successful” governor upon her resignation.

However, recent attacks by Trump suggest a shift in his perspective, claiming he appointed her merely to facilitate the ascent of his ally Henry McMaster to the South Carolina governorship.

At the same event where Trump dismissed Haley, GOP Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, both potential vice presidential candidates, expressed their support for the former president. Stefanik stated her willingness to serve in any role in a future Trump administration, while Scott endorsed Trump as the leader needed to unite the country.

Trump’s recent assertions that he knows his preferred vice presidential pick have stirred speculation, although his campaign remains noncommittal.

Senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita acknowledged Trump’s statement but refrained from confirming any final decisions.

Other potential vice presidential candidates in Trump’s consideration include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, both actively supporting the former president throughout the primary cycle.