Tampa Police Launch Manhunt for Armed Robbery Suspects

TAMPA – To identify the armed robbery suspect in the photo below, Tampa police are appealing for the public’s assistance.

At the Park Terrace Apartments, 4121 Royal Banyan Dr., on December 26, 2023, there was an organized sneaker sale. The suspect and two other people, according to the police, pulled a gun on that man.

Once the victim’s possessions were taken, the suspects proceeded to steal from his spouse, who was waiting in a nearby automobile. Both victims of the robbery escaped unharmed.

According to the description, the suspects are in their late teens. The one in the picture is said to be about 6 feet tall, has a skinny frame, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and a navy hat with fuzzy strings on it.

There are no public images of the other two suspects.

Please give Tampa Police a call at (813) 231-6130 if you have any information.

