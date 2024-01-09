Sam’s Club Charcuterie Trays Linked to Salmonella Outbreak in 14 States

Sam’s Club locations have been implicated in a salmonella outbreak that has affected at least two dozen people across 14 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fratelli Beretta USA, also recognized as Busseto Foods, has taken proactive measures by recalling over 11,000 pounds of meat subsequent to the identification of the salmonella outbreak linked to one of their ready-to-eat products, the Busseto Foods’ Charcuterie Sampler.

This particular product, sold at 323 Sam’s Club stores in 27 states, contains prosciutto, sweet sopressata, and dry coppa, and has been flagged as the source of contamination, according to an official statement released by Sam’s.

Upon being notified of potential contamination, Sam’s Club swiftly directed all their outlets to remove the affected samplers.

The Busseto Charcuterie Sampler is sold as a twin pack, comprising two 9-ounce packages labeled with lot code L075330300 and a best-by date of April 27, 2024.

The recalled meats also bear the establishment number “EST. 7543B” within the USDA mark of inspection.

The contaminated charcuterie samplers, produced on October 30, 2023, were distributed to Sam’s Club centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas, according to the CDC.

Reported illnesses have emerged in 14 states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

As of the latest update, cases range from one to 11 per state, with Ohio reporting the highest count.

The CDC cautions that the actual number of cases nationwide is likely higher due to underreporting, as many individuals recover at home without seeking medical attention.

Sam’s Club Exclusive, Salmonella Alert

Individuals affected by the salmonella infections range in age from 16 to 91 years old, with no reported fatalities as of now.

The investigation into the outbreak commenced on January 3, with the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the CDC, and state health officials working collaboratively.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture alerted federal authorities after a sealed charcuterie sampler tested positive for salmonella.

Marco Lastrico, spokesperson for Busseto Foods, emphasized that the recalled products are exclusively available at Sam’s Club.

The company is fully cooperating with authorities in addressing the matter.

Consumption of salmonella-contaminated food can lead to salmonellosis, causing symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.

While most cases resolve without medical intervention, severe cases may necessitate hospitalization.

Vulnerable populations, including older adults, infants, and individuals with weakened immune systems, face a higher risk of severe illness.

The FSIS advises consumers who may have purchased these products to dispose of them or return them to the point of purchase.

Sam’s Club assures shoppers who believe they have the affected charcuterie product to return it to their local store for a full refund.