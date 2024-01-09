These are 5 Most Underrated US Cities that Should Be in Your Travel List

The big cities in the USA, like New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Chicago, Miami, and Dallas, don’t need an introduction. But for every big player, there’s an understudy ready to take their place. And whether you’ve already been to a lot of big cities or are looking for places you wouldn’t expect to find, there’s an urban option for you. Here are five US towns that don’t get as much attention but are still worth a trip.

The Most Underrated US Cities

Albuquerque, New Mexico

New Mexico’s second city is worth a second look, even though Santa Fe, the state capital, gets more attention when it comes to culture. In the show Breaking Bad, Walter White, who deals drugs, lives there. In real life, the 505’s eclectic style and natural beauty are both big draws.

This gateway to the Southwest is a great place for outdoor enthusiasts, with lots of sunny days, biking trails, and hiking paths. It also has an annual hot air balloon festival and is close to many natural attractions. It covers 187 square miles and has a mix of Native American, Hispanic, and American cultures. Its museums, food, events, and other activities show its rich history.

Bend, Oregon

Central Oregon’s Bend isn’t exactly a hidden gem. It’s often named as one of the best places to go for outdoor activities and a great quality of life. Hiking, biking, fishing, and rock climbing are popular activities in the area, but some people might not know about it and choose Portland to the north instead. This is especially true now that Portland is known as the Rose City. And that’s too bad, because Bend has so many great places to shop, eat, and drink beer. And the outdoors is great, too.

Take a picture of yourself at the last Blockbuster store on Earth, and then go downtown to Smith Rock Records to look through the stacks of records. It only takes a few blocks to get to Drake Park. Grab a coffee at the Commons Café and walk along the half-mile riverside while you drink it.

Buffalo, New York

New York’s second-largest city is getting better. It used to be an industrial force, but now it’s an unhealthy metropolis where many people moved to the suburbs and its famous football team lost four Super Bowls in a row. For ten years, money has been put into things like housing, job training, public parks, the arts, and more. This place is really getting going now.

There’s more to come. The Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) will be getting a big 30,000-square-foot addition in June 2023. On the waterfront, a new park and a group of grain silos have been turned into a mixed-use community. Don’t forget to see the old classics, like Niagara Falls and the Prairie-style Martin House by Frank Lloyd Wright, as well as the Kleinhans Music Hall by Eliel and Eero Saarinen and the parks by Frederick Law Olmsted.

Greenville, South Carolina

Just a little over sixty miles south of Asheville, North Carolina, in the same beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, is the pretty city of Greenville. It has a walkable center, a nature escape, a foodie haven, and one of the best coffee shops in the state.

This Upstate city has a lot to offer for such a small town (about 72,000 people at last count). Along Main Street, you’ll see well-chosen shops, busy farm-to-table restaurants, and lots of public art. Keep an eye out for the cute metal mice that are hidden in plain sight. The 32-acre Falls Park is the center of the picture-perfect downtown area. It has walks, gardens, green spaces, and a suspension bridge with a view of the Reedy River’s beautiful waterfalls.

Providence, Rhode Island

Though Providence is in New England, it might not be the first college town that comes to mind when you think of the area. But this small city in Rhode Island, home to about 190,000 people, has a great vibe thanks to its many colleges and universities, such as Brown University, Providence and Rhode Island Colleges, Johnson & Wales University, and the Rhode Island School of Design.