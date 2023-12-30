Kimberlee Singler Wanted for Alleged Murders in Colorado Springs, Police Update Indicates Suspect May Have Left the Area

In a devastating turn of events, an initial burglary call in southern Colorado has evolved into a chilling double murder investigation. The bodies of two children were discovered, and their 35-year-old mother, Kimberlee Singler, is the prime suspect.

Singler is now a fugitive wanted for the alleged killings of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, as well as the attempted murder of her 11-year-old daughter.

The tragic incident unfolded on December 19 when Singler initially called the police to her home in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point. Responding officers found Singler and her 11-year-old daughter with injuries. Disturbingly, investigators later uncovered the lifeless bodies of the two youngest children inside the home. Both Singler and her surviving daughter were treated on the scene, but there is no update on the 11-year-old’s current status.

Investigators found the initial report of a burglary to be unfounded, which resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant for Singler on December 26. The charges she faces are staggering, including multiple counts of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Child Abuse, and Assault. Despite the court setting a $10 million bond, Singler remains at large and was last seen on December 23.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has actively sought assistance from the public in locating Singler. The investigation is ongoing, and details of the arrest warrant remain sealed under a court order. The magnitude of the charges underscores the severity of the crime, and the community is urged to come forward with any information.

In a subsequent update on December 29, CSPD revealed that they believe Singler has left the area. However, they reassured the public that the injured 11-year-old girl is safe and receiving care in Colorado Springs.

The heart-wrenching nature of this case has prompted a widespread appeal for information, with authorities urging anyone with details to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

The community is still in a state of shock as the investigation takes place, hoping that the surviving family members will receive swift justice and closure in the wake of this unimaginable loss.