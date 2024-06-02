New Study Reveals the Safest Neighborhoods in Denver

Denver, Colorado, is a city that is famous for its lively culture, beautiful natural surroundings, and a strong job market. Many people are attracted to the Mile-High City because of the numerous benefits it offers.

When deciding where to live, safety is a major concern for most people and families. Good news! Denver has many neighborhoods that are well-known for being safe. This article will discuss the safest neighborhoods in Denver.

Safest Areas in Denver

Park Hill

Park Hill is ranked as the safest area in Denver. The neighborhood has a population of 11,577 people and is ranked as the number one best neighborhood to live in Denver by Niche. North Park Hill has a lower rate of violent and property crimes compared to the national average, which means it is relatively safe.

The neighborhood has many mid-century ranch homes and is considered one of the best neighborhoods in Denver for young professionals and families. The average income for households in Park Hill is $134,467, and the typical home price in this area is $567,434.

Congress Park

Congress Park is one of the safest neighborhoods in Denver, with a population of 10,942 residents. The neighborhood has made a strong effort to prioritize safety, with a significant 18.4% decrease in reported violent crime. Property crime is also decreasing, with a drop of 12.9%. This makes it an even more appealing place to live.

University

The neighborhood of University is located next to the University of Denver. It is a prestigious and exclusive area with a population of 7,676 residents. Known for being one of the safest neighborhoods in Denver, it is well-known for its outstanding safety record.

University has a very low violent crime rate of 317 incidents per 100,000 people, which is much lower than the city average of 932. This means that University provides a safe environment for its residents.

Belcaro

Belcaro is a neighborhood in Denver with a population of 5,412. It has charming streets that are filled with bungalows and grand mansions. The neighborhood in Denver is known for being very safe. According to Niche’s latest crime data, there were only 49.2 assaults per 100,000 residents, which is much lower than the national average of 282.7.

Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle, also called Civic Center, is a lively neighborhood in downtown Denver. It has a population of 1,873 people. Denver is a city where you can visit the Colorado State Capitol and several interesting museums such as the History Colorado Center and the prestigious Denver Art Museum.

The area is considered safe, with a 12% lower rate of violent crime compared to the national average and a 5% lower rate of property crime compared to the national average.

Lower Downtown

LoDo, short for Lower Downtown, is a lively neighborhood located in the center of the city. This historic area is one of the oldest settlement sites in the urban landscape and has a population of 8,519 residents.

According to statistics from Areavibes, LoDo has a very good record when it comes to public safety. This neighborhood in Denver is considered one of the safest areas because its violent crime rate is 12% lower than the national average and its property crime rate is 5% lower than the national average.

Central Park/Stapleton

Central Park, which used to be called Stapleton, has a population of 25,262 people. It is considered one of the safest places to live in Denver, with a lower overall crime rate than the national average. This makes it a great choice for families and young professionals.

This community is well-known for its carefully planned streets, large green areas, and excellent schools. Central Park is a residential area that was built on the site of the old Stapleton International Airport. It has become a lively and successful community.