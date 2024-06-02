These 8 Top Celebrities That Live In Houston

Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States. It has a lot of famous people from different backgrounds. Houston has a wide range of talented people, including musicians, actors, athletes, and business moguls. These are some famous people who live in Houston:

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who are known as one of the most famous couples in the world, have a special love for Houston. She frequently pays tribute to her hometown through her music. She was born and raised in the city.

This power couple has shown their dedication to the community by purchasing a luxurious mansion in the prestigious River Oaks neighborhood. They consistently show support for Houston during times of crisis, such as their kind efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger is a very successful actress from Katy, Texas. She was raised in Houston. She moved to Los Angeles after studying at the University of Texas to pursue her acting career.

She became famous in 1996 for her role in Jerry Maguire. After that, she appeared in many popular movies, such as the Bridget Jones series and romantic comedies like Cinderella Man and Miss Congeniality.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is a talented rapper, singer, and songwriter who is highly respected in the music industry. She is widely recognized around the world as one of the most prominent female rappers because of her exceptional talent.

She has been recognized for her incredible talent and artistic abilities, receiving multiple prestigious awards, including two Grammy Awards. Megan Thee Stallion is proud to come from Houston and considers it her beloved home.

Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen is a well-known pastor, author, and television personality. He is in charge of Lakewood Church. This amazing place of worship is one of the biggest in the United States. In addition, Osteen has become a bestselling author with popular books such as “Your Best Life Now” and “Become a Better You.”

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons is famous for playing the character Sheldon Cooper on the TV show “The Big Bang Theory.” He grew up in Houston and went to the University of Houston.

Even though he doesn’t live there anymore, it is well-known that he has a strong bond with Houston and the city has a special meaning to him.

Lizzo

Lizzo, who won a Grammy for her singing and rapping, was born in Detroit but moved to Houston when she was a child. She frequently acknowledges that the city played a crucial role in her path to fame. She has a special mix of pop, hip-hop, and self-love that people all over the world connect with, and she is always happy to be a representative of Houston.

J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt, who used to play football for the Houston Texans in the NFL, is a famous person who has a close connection to the city. Watt was loved by the community, not only for his skills in sports, but also for his charitable work.

Even though he now plays for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston is still important to him and he continues to support the people who live there.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott is a well-known rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He has become very successful in the global rap scene. Scott has sold millions of records worldwide, showing his exceptional musical talent. He is from Houston and loves his hometown very much.