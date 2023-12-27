Missouri City Police Investigate Shooting as Suspect Targets Driver at Traffic Light: Police Probe Underway

According to authorities, a suspect approached a driver at a Missouri City traffic light and shot him in the arm. The man was brought to Ben Taub Hospital and is in stable condition. According to the police, he is spending the holiday with friends who live out of town.

Although the gunman does not appear to know the victim, police did not provide any information on the suspect.

Missouri City, Texas: Following a gunshot in southwest Houston, a man from Missouri City was admitted to the hospital.

An alert regarding a shooting in Missouri City’s 1300 block of Independence Boulevard was received by law enforcement at 9:25 a.m.

The victim said authorities that when he was stopped at a traffic signal, an unknown shooter approached his car and shot him in the arm.

This event, according to the authorities, was not caused by road rage. The man was sent to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition, according to the police. His wounds were not considered life-threatening.

As of now, there is no known motivation for the shooting. If the culprit is in custody, officials have not disclosed this information.

