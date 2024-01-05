Jeffrey Epstein Documents Allegedly Link A-List Celebrities to Controversial Connections

Famous individuals like Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Willis, and Michael Jackson can be found in a plethora of recently made public court records that pertain to Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former lover and collaborator.

Among the numerous prominent persons Epstein knew were previous US presidents, foreign prime ministers, Prince Andrew of Britain, Hollywood celebrities, eminent academics, members of the modeling and fashion industries, and other famous personalities. Even though the names were kept secret from the public during the lawsuit, several of them were already well-known.

Numerous names are those of people who have not been charged with any crimes.

Giuffre, along with Johanna Sjoberg, another purported victim of Epstein, mentioned the celebrities that are included in the court documents that Fox News Digital was able to get.

Here are the celebs that have been referenced in the 40 documents thus far:

Naomi Campbell

Giuffre recounted traveling overseas with Maxwell and Epstein, including multiple visits to France, in a deposition dated May 3, 2016. Before going to supermodel Naomi Campbell’s birthday celebration, Giuffre claimed to have had sex with Maxwell on a trip to southern France.

“We were headed to the birthday celebration of Naomi Campbell,” Giuffre stated during her deposition. “[The sexual encounter] wasn’t at the birthday party.”

In 2019, Campbell clarified that, indeed, she was acquainted with Epstein; she had met him through Flavio Briatore, her former boyfriend.

Campbell declared, “What he’s done is indefensible,” in a YouTube video. “Like everyone else, I was appalled to learn about his actions when I heard about them. Having experienced several sexual predators in the past, I’m grateful that I was shielded from such predators by supportive individuals in my life. I stand with the victims right now. You know, I’m not able to. Their scars are permanent. For life.”

Epstein posted pictures of Campbell, and Campbell responded, stating, “I find it extraordinary that of all the hundreds of thousands of people that I’ve stood next to take a picture at a public event, they’ve only chosen these few.”

“The frightening conclusion here is that we do live in very worrying times if the negative action of your neighbor, colleague, or even associate can somehow make you guilty too, simply by association,” she continued. We are all impacted by this. It needs to end because it’s unjust and wrong.”

Bruce Willis, Cameron Diaz, Cate Blanchett, and Leonardo DiCaprio

Jeffrey Epstein’s accuser During her deposition, Johanna Sjoberg mentioned Bruce Willis, Cameron Diaz, Cate Blanchett, and Leonardo DiCaprio. During the same line of inquiry, all four celebrities were mentioned, mainly in passing. They are not all charged with any offenses.

Sjoberg said, “No, I did not meet them,” when questioned. “I used to talk to [Epstein] about them when I was massaging him. He would often get off the phone at that point, and he would say things like, ‘Oh, that was Leonardo, or that was Cate Blanchett or Bruce Willis.'” That sort of thing.

Sjoberg pointed out that Epstein had not met any of the celebrities and was “name-dropping” them.

When questioned later on if she had met Cameron Diaz, she said, “No.”

An attorney for the actress told Fox News Digital in a statement, “Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in a similar place as him or had any connection with him no matter what, regardless of the fact he may or may not have given her name or implied that he knew her.”

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of DiCaprio, Blanchett, and Willis for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Lucas George

In the recently disclosed records, George Lucas—the man behind the “Star Wars” franchise—was mentioned only once.

Sjoberg refuted having met the filmmaker, and no evidence of misconduct was presented.

An immediate call for comment from Fox News Digital was not answered by a Lucas spokesman.

Jackson Michael

Michael Jackson was another person Sjoberg brought up. She stated that she did not massage Jackson, but she did reveal that she met the late pop icon at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence.

Fox News Digital reached out for comment but received no response from a Jackson estate spokesperson.

Spacey Kevin

The documents also list Kevin Spacey, but Sjoberg denied ever having met the “House of Cards” actor.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., Epstein’s former pilot, mentioned Spacey in his testimony during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in 2021. He said that Spacey had been an Epstein pilot once.

A Spacey representative did not reply to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

