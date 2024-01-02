Former President Bill Clinton Expected to Be Revealed in Previously Concealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents, States Report

ABC News reports that ex-president Clinton would be named as one of multiple John Does in previously redacted documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It was stated on Monday by Alexandria Hoff of Fox News that Clinton “is not the only big name expected to be released.”

“There are more than 150 individuals identified only as John or Jane Does, but the legal masking is about to come off,” Hoff said on Monday’s “FOX & Friends.”

Numerous records naming individuals connected to the late, scandal-plagued financier were ordered to be unsealed by a federal judge in New York last month.

“The Manhattan federal judge ruled that there was no justification to continue to have documents sealed in a settled case involving an Epstein accuser,” Hoff wrote. Former President Bill Clinton is expected to be mentioned in the records, which could be unredacted and made public as early as tomorrow. That is the report from ABC News.”

Clinton will be named, according to ABC News on Sunday, although “there is no indication the sealed records contain evidence of illegal conduct” by the outgoing president. According to ABC News, Clinton is named more than fifty times in the redacted papers.

A representative for Clinton declined to comment to the news organization owned by Disney. Fox News Digital sent a statement, but Clinton’s spokesperson did not get back to it right away.

Numerous people are anticipated to be identified by the records, including victims, acquaintances, investigators, and media that covered the case. A judge has declared that a reporter mistakenly identified a person as the suspected culprit, and some names—including those of underage victims who never spoke publicly about the case—will remain under seal.

At least one individual requested that the court keep her identity private, claiming that doing so would expose her to danger.

The ruling was a component of a 2015 legal dispute between Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, his former partner and lover. In 2021 and 2022, the judge made indications that the names would not be kept secret indefinitely, despite the matter having been settled in 2017. When Giuffre was seventeen years old, she claimed that she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell. She is in her thirty’s now.

In 2019, while awaiting a federal prosecution for sex trafficking, Epstein, a convicted felon in Florida, passed away at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. They declared his death to be a suicide.

In a 128-page study published in June, federal investigators confirmed the categorization. While the investigation identified shortcomings in the operations of the Bureau of Prisons and its employees, it also did not identify any evidence that would challenge the classification of Epstein’s death as a suicide.

Michael Ruiz of Fox News assisted with this report.