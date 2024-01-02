Discover Top10 Most Dangerous Cities In New Hampshire, According To FBI Statistics

The exploration into the most dangerous cities in New Hampshire according to FBI statistics reveals a complex landscape. For 2023, the state reported a crime rate of 2,344.18 per 100,000 people, with a violent crime rate of 146.38 and a non-violent crime rate of 2,197.80​​.

These figures are a result of data compiled from over 150 state, county, and local law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire, which is then submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and added to a national Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) report​​.

Based on available data, the ten most dangerous cities in New Hampshire for 2023, ranked by a combination of violent and property crimes per 100,000 population, are as follows:

Manchester: Population 113,018; 592 violent crimes and 2,265 property crimes per 100k. Rochester: Population 31,762; 226 violent crimes and 2,748 property crimes per 100k. Conway: Population 10,269; 223 violent crimes and 1,976 property crimes per 100k. Littleton: Population 5,862; 255 violent crimes and 1,620 property crimes per 100k. Somersworth: Population 12,005; 166 violent crimes and 3,298 property crimes per 100k. Belmont: Population 7,342; 204 violent crimes and 1,729 property crimes per 100k. Farmington: Population 7,003; 228 violent crimes and 1,513 property crimes per 100k. Concord: Population 43,737; 192 violent crimes and 1,662 property crimes per 100k. Keene: Population 22,707; 167 violent crimes and 1,739 property crimes per 100k. Laconia: Population 16,669; 137 violent crimes and 2,969 property crimes per 100k​​.

However, it is crucial to interpret these rankings with caution. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies warn against using crime statistics to compile city or county rankings without considering various variables that affect crime rates.

These variables include population density, urbanization, demographic composition, population fluctuations due to commuters and tourists, transportation modes, cultural and family conditions, climate, and the effectiveness and focus of local law enforcement agencies. Without considering these factors, such rankings do not provide a meaningful comparison of safety or danger levels across different cities​​.

This caution suggests that while the statistics provide a snapshot of crime rates, they do not fully capture the complexity of factors contributing to safety or risk in these cities. Therefore, understanding the context and limitations of these data is essential when considering the safety of different locations in New Hampshire.