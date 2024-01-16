Father-of-Three Slain in Brooklyn Subway During Attempt to Quash Music Dispute

In a shocking incident, Richard Henderson, a 45-year-old father-of-three from Crown Heights, was fatally shot on a Brooklyn 3 train in New York City on Sunday evening.

Henderson, described as a peace-loving man, was returning home after watching a football game when he intervened in an argument about loud music.

The unidentified gunman, responsible for the tragic incident, is still at large, as reported by the NYPD.

Henderson, known for his commitment to peace and helping others, was struck by two bullets, one in the back and another in the shoulder, around 8:15 pm.

Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries at approximately 9:05 pm. The shocking act of violence occurred near Rockaway Ave. stop on the subway.

His brother, Jermaine Henderson, expressed the family’s disbelief and grief, stating, ‘We’re just still shell-shocked trying to make sense of it.

My brother, he wouldn’t hurt nobody. He would give you the shirt off his back. He would help you. In a situation, he would be the first one to try to help. He just was about peace and wanting everybody to get along.’

The tragic incident unfolded as Henderson and a friend boarded the No 3 train at the Pennsylvania Ave. station.

The assailant entered at the next stop, sparking an argument with another passenger over loud music.

Tragic Shooting Claims Life of NYC Subway Peacemaker

Henderson, known for his peacemaking nature, attempted to mediate the dispute, but the situation escalated, leading to the fatal shooting.

Detectives are currently investigating whether Henderson was the intended target or if the shooter was aiming at the passenger he was trying to assist.

The shooting occurred near the Rockaway Ave. stop, but Henderson was discovered wounded at the Franklin Ave.-Medger Evers College stop, five stops later. It remains unclear whether the train skipped the intervening stops.

Henderson, a dedicated family man and Philadelphia Eagles enthusiast, worked as a crossing guard at a private school on the Upper West Side.

Described as the family’s peacekeeper, he leaves behind a wife, three children, and two grandchildren.

His eldest son, Richard Jr., shared the family’s devastation, stating, ‘He just wanted to make sure people were okay around him, that there was no commotion, no beef, no problems. He was a peaceful man.

There was never any beef between him and anybody; he got killed because he was trying to make [peace]. Everyone here is numb. We’re still just trying to come to believe that this is real.’

‘My brother was a good man,’ Jermaine added. ‘He put family above everything else.’ As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a beloved individual who lost his life while advocating for peace on the New York City subway.