Powerful Storms Sweep Across US, Unleashing Tornadoes, Damage, and Heavy Snowfall

A massive storm system wreaked havoc across the US South, delivering tornado warnings and fierce winds that tore roofs off homes, flipped over campers, and scattered furniture in Florida on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, another storm blanketed cities throughout the Midwest in over half a foot of snow, trapping motorists on highways as it advanced toward the Northeast.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged Americans to remain vigilant, emphasizing that winter storms pose an ongoing threat nationwide.

“We are closely monitoring the weather, and we encourage all Americans to do the same,” she stated.

The National Weather Service reported at least three fatalities in the storm-battered South, where winds of up to 55 mph, accompanied by hail, swept through the Florida Panhandle and parts of Alabama and Georgia.

Multiple tornadoes were confirmed by radar, with a wind gust reaching 106 mph in Walton County, Florida.

Tragically, 81-year-old Charlotte Paschal lost her life near Cottonwood, Alabama, when a suspected tornado uprooted her mobile home.

In Clayton County, south of Atlanta, another fatality occurred as heavy rain caused a tree to fall onto a car on a state highway in Jonesboro.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight encountered turbulent weather on Tuesday night, leading to a diversion to a Washington-area airport upon her return from Georgia.

While storm-related injuries were reported in Florida, no fatalities occurred. Panama City Beach witnessed significant damage, with roofs torn off, furniture strewn about, and debris scattered, while Bay County reported multiple tornado sightings.

The aftermath in the Florida Panhandle included power lines draped across roads, gas station damage, and large building materials scattered.

Emergency, Outages, Assessments in Southeast

Tornado survey teams are set to investigate the extent of the damage in Florida on Wednesday, followed by assessments in Alabama and Georgia on Thursday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 49 counties in North Florida in response to the storm’s impact.

Across Georgia, heavy rain disrupted air traffic at Atlanta’s airport, causing flash flooding and freeway lane closures.

More than 80 public school systems in the state canceled classes, and over 200,000 customers were without power in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

In North Carolina, a suspected tornado claimed one life and left two others in critical condition in Claremont.

Downed power lines on I-95 in Rocky Mount, a major highway, caused shutdowns in both directions.

Midwestern states faced a snowstorm, with up to 12 inches of snowfall across areas from southeastern Colorado to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Tragically, fatal accidents occurred in Wisconsin and Michigan due to poor road conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport due to snow and ice accumulation.

The storm is anticipated to move eastward, impacting the Northeast with a mix of snow, rain, and strong winds, raising concerns about potential flooding.

Meanwhile, parts of Arizona experienced freezing temperatures, and northeastern New Mexico grappled with stranded vehicles as snowplows worked to clear US Highway 56.