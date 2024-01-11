Downtown Seattle Drama: Scooter Robbery Takes Violent Turn as Victim Fires Back, Shooting Armed Attacker

Seattle: After reportedly stabbing and robbing a man off his scooter in downtown Seattle on Tuesday night, a 37-year-old man carrying several blades was taken into custody. According to reports, the victim opened fire on the culprit several times after being robbed.

Around ten o’clock at night, the 20-year-old victim was found, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue. According to the SPD, the guy claimed that after stepping off a King County Metro bus close to 4th Avenue and Columbia Street, he was “stabbed multiple times” and had his scooter stolen.

According to police reports, the victim suffered from “serious stab wound injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.” According to the SPD, officers helped the man at the site before Seattle Fire Department (SFD) paramedics showed up and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim pulled out a revolver and “fired multiple rounds at the suspect” after the unidentified suspect stabbed him, then fled north on 4th Avenue and then east on 5th Avenue, according to the SPD.

The SPD stated in its blotter entry that “King County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with obtaining surveillance footage from the bus of the two involved in the incident.” “The suspect description was disseminated and a short time later a man matching the description of the suspect was found nearby at 5th Avenue South and South Holgate Street.”

When police identified the suspect, they discovered that he had “multiple knives and a non-life-threatening gunshot graze wound,” according to the SPD. According to authorities, the suspect was treated by the SFD and then taken to Harborview. When his health permits, he will be checked into King County jail and charged with robbery, according to the police.

Authorities said they located the stolen scooter abandoned at a construction site close to 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street, gathered evidence of the shooting, and found the handgun.